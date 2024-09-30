Three Arrested in Solomons on Drug-Related Charges After Undercover Surveillance

Three individuals were arrested on September 26, 2024, after an investigation led by the Calvert County Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) resulted in a drug bust at the Solomons Landing Apartments in Solomons, Maryland. The arrests followed several weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering, targeting suspected drug activity in the area.

The DEU had received numerous tips over the years regarding Kenneth Eugene Rollins Jr., 46, of Solomons. According to the DEU, Rollins had been under investigation on multiple occasions for distributing controlled dangerous substances (CDS), including crack cocaine. Rollins had previously cooperated with investigators, offering to become a confidential informant after his arrest in June 2024, but the deal fell through when he stopped communicating with law enforcement following a stint in rehabilitation.

In early September 2024, detectives received new reports that Rollins had resumed his illegal activities. Acting on this information, the DEU conducted undercover surveillance at Solomons Landing Apartments, where Rollins resided. Officers noted that Rollins frequently interacted with known associates and regular customers, including Chelsea Lee Hoofnagle, 38, of Lusby, and Daniel Joseph Leaman, 40, also of Lusby.

On the afternoon of September 26, 2024, officers observed a blue Hyundai, driven by Leaman, and a silver Jeep, parked outside Rollins’ apartment. Rollins was seen riding a bicycle to the vehicles and conducting a hand-to-hand transaction with Daniel Wayne Grover, who had exited the Jeep. Grover later admitted to receiving a Xanax pill from Rollins.

After the exchange, Rollins approached the Hyundai, where Hoofnagle was seated in the passenger seat. Witnesses reported that Rollins reached into his pocket and handed what appeared to be narcotics to Hoofnagle. Moments later, DEU officers moved in to make the arrests.

During the arrest, Hoofnagle allegedly attempted to swallow the drugs she had received from Rollins. Officers reported that Hoofnagle refused to cooperate, and it took several officers to forcibly remove her from the vehicle. After a brief struggle, officers were able to recover a small bag of suspected crack cocaine from her mouth.

Rollins and Leaman were also taken into custody. Officers found $150 in cash on Rollins, as well as an additional $54. A crack pipe was discovered inside Leaman’s vehicle, along with other paraphernalia.

Once in custody, all suspects were read their Miranda rights. Hoofnagle admitted to consuming crack cocaine during the arrest, telling emergency personnel that only a portion of the drugs she had swallowed had been recovered. Grover, who was not initially arrested, confessed to purchasing a Xanax pill from Rollins earlier in the day.

The suspects were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where they were formally charged with multiple offenses:

Kenneth Eugene Rollins Jr., 46, of Solomons : Three counts of CDS distribution, including distributing crack cocaine to Hoofnagle, Leaman, and Grover; possession of crack cocaine; and possession of Xanax. Rollins faces up to 20 years in prison and a $15,000 fine for each distribution charge.

