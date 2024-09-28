One Transported to Trauma Center After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Mechanicsville

On Friday, September 27, 2024, at approximately 9:32 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for a serious motor vehicle collision with injuries and entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three vehicle collision involving a Dodge ram pickup truck, a black SUV and a Hyundai sedan.

Firefighters found one occupant of the Hyundai sedan was trapped. Volunteers from the Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the victim in under 15 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated four patients on the scene.

One patient denied any injuries. Two patients were transported to an area hospital and one patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

In addition to the medical response, Maryland State Highway Administration was requested to assist with cleaning up approximately 400 feet of shattered glass left on the roadway, along with broken traffic signs.

Police are investigating the collision. Updates will be provided as they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

