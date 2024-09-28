Overnight Pavement Repairs on Thomas Johnson Bridge to Begin Sunday, September 29, 2024

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin pavement repairs on the MD 4 Bridge over the Patuxent River (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) at the Calvert/St. Mary’s County line. The night-time work will begin Sunday, September 29.

Crews will make repairs along the concrete bridge deck and replace the navigational lights under the bridge. The State Highway Administration will close one lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using an overnight flagging operation, Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. This work will continue through late October, weather permitting.



Portable variable message signs are placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the lane closure. Work will be performed by contractor PDI Sheetz Construction Corporation of Linthicum Heights, Md.

Overnight travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge. This work is necessary to ensure a safe and reliable transportation system. Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.