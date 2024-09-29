Fatal Motorcycle Crash in La Plata Under Investigation, Victim Identified as 24-Year-Old Nanjemoy Man

UPDATE 9/29/2024: On Saturday, September 28, 2024, at approximately 4:33 p.m., Maryland State Police (MSP) Troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 488 at Grant Chapman Road. Due to the nature of the incident, the MSP CRASH Team was called to assume the investigation.

Preliminary findings from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicate that a Suzuki GSXR-1000, operated by 24-year-old Luke Robert Vandegrift of Nanjemoy, Maryland, was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 488 at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a Ram 1500, driven by 41-year-old Anthony Lacefield of La Plata, Maryland, was making a left turn from Grant Chapman Road onto westbound Maryland Route 488. The Suzuki collided with the side of the Ram 1500, causing the truck to spin approximately 180 degrees.

Mr. Vandegrift was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Lacefield refused medical treatment. An unregistered Polymer 80 handgun, also known as a “ghost gun,” was found on Mr. Vandegrift. Troopers are investigating speed and driver error as contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231, or submit a statement via email to [email protected]. The investigation is ongoing. (24-MSP-031838)

9/28/2024: On Saturday, September 28, 2024, at approximately 4:22 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of La Plata Road and Grant Chapman Road in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one possibly not breathing.

Multiple 911 callers reported a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, with one caller reporting an off-duty firefighter was on scene performing CPR.

First Responders arrived on the scene to confirm CPR in progress. No other information is available at this time.

Police are investigating the collision and La Plata Road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.