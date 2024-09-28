Serious Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in La Plata Under Investigation

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, at approximately 4:22 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of La Plata Road and Grant Chapman Road in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one possibly not breathing.

Multiple 911 callers reported a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, with one caller reporting an off-duty firefighter was on scene performing CPR.

First Responders arrived on the scene to confirm CPR in progress. No other information is available at this time.

Police are investigating the collision and La Plata Road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.