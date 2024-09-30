Witness Reports Multiple Kittens Thrown from Moving Vehicle in St. Mary’s County

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to an animal cruelty complaint at approximately 8:09 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the intersection of northbound Route 5 and Route 242 in Morganza.

A caller reported seeing an individual in a silver SUV, possibly a Toyota, throwing several kittens—eight or nine—from the vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered one deceased kitten at the scene but were unable to locate any others.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone who may have been traveling in this area at that time and may have witnessed this incident to contact Deputy First Class Nicholas Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 8078, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.