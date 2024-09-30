Woman Accused of Assaulting Employee at California IHOP During Payment Dispute

A Lexington Park woman is facing second-degree assault charges following an altercation with an IHOP employee earlier this month. According to court documents, Sabrina Lynn Mawson, 39, of Lexington Park, allegedly assaulted a female employee during a dispute over a meal at the restaurant located on First Colony Blvd in California.

The incident took place on September 4, 2024, when Mawson and her sister, Charita Marie Gordon, visited the IHOP for lunch. According to the employee’s account, Gordon had a problem with her food, which led to a heated argument. Mawson, who had eaten half of her sandwich, complained about finding a hair in the meal and requested a discount.

The situation escalated when the employee attempted to process the payment. Court documents state that Mawson became aggravated and slammed her credit card into the employee’s hand with enough force to knock the card to the ground. The employee reported no injuries, but the incident was caught on the restaurant’s security cameras, which corroborated her account.

The footage reportedly shows Mawson and Gordon yelling at both the employee and other IHOP staff members. Mawson was later identified through her Maryland driver’s license, and police located her at her home.

Mawson has been charged with second-degree assault and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary inquiry on November 8, 2024.