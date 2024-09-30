Great Mills Woman Faces Child Abuse Charges After Punching 11-Year-Old Daughter in the Face

On September 28, 2024, Sadiyah Mone Vaughan, 27, of Great Mills, was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault after an altercation with her 11-year-old daughter.

According to court documents, the incident occurred at their apartment on Foxchase Drive and was reported as a domestic disturbance.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call around 1:00 PM. When officers arrived, they encountered the 11-year-old victim walking out of the apartment, holding a bloody cloth to her face. The young girl was covered in blood, with visible stains on her pants, shirt, face, hands, and arms. She told officers that the altercation started when Vaughan became upset about the apartment being dirty.

According to the victim, she retreated to her room and began crying when her mother confronted her. Vaughan then allegedly followed the victim into her bedroom and started yelling at her. The situation escalated when Vaughan reportedly pushed the child in the chest and punched her in the face with a closed fist, causing a heavy nosebleed. The victim also claimed Vaughan struck her in the arm and stomach.

Officers observed blood on the victim’s clothing, her bedroom floor, and her bed. The child’s injuries were consistent with her account, including the nosebleed caused by the alleged punch to the face.

When questioned by the deputies, Vaughan admitted to shoving her daughter during the altercation but denied knowing how the child’s nose had been injured. Despite her denial of causing the nosebleed, Vaughan was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

Vaughan was initially held without bond after her arrest but was released on her own recognizance following a bail review hearing on September 30, 2024. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on October 28, 2024, in St. Mary’s County District Court.

