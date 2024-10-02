UPDATE: Inmate Charged After Makeshift Weapon is Discovered at St. Mary’s County Detention Center

UPDATE 10/2/2024: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on Monday, Sept. 30, following a report of a concealed makeshift weapon found inside a cell.

Upon investigation, deputies recovered a wooden knife, and incarcerated individual Demetrius Rashud Puifory, 46, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon while in confinement and possession of contraband in a place of confinement.



Two men are facing charges following an altercation at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on September 29, 2024.

According to court documents, the fight involved Demetrius Rashud Puifory, 46, and Shadeed Gregory Graham, 24. Both men, incarcerated at the time, engaged in a physical fight that resulted in multiple charges.

Court records show that the incident began when Graham allegedly walked up to Puifory and punched him in the face, knocking off his glasses. The two men then engaged in a fight, which detention officers struggled to break up. Surveillance footage captured the altercation, leading to charges against both individuals.

Graham is charged with second-degree assault, affray, and malicious destruction of property for allegedly damaging Puifory’s glasses. Puifory also faces charges of second-degree assault and affray. Both were restrained by officers following the fight.

The altercation took place at the detention center located on Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland. Authorities have not disclosed what prompted the fight. No significant injuries were reported, though Graham was observed with a swollen hand, and Puifory had dried blood around his nose.

