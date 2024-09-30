Calvert County Honors Animal Control Officer Hannah Neel as August 2024 Employee of the Month

September 30, 2024

Commissioner Mike Hart; Commissioner Catherine Grasso (Vice President); Dave McDowell; Polly the dog; April Coleman; Hannah Neel; Matthew Neel; Crystal Dowd; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recently recognized Hannah Neel, an outstanding animal control officer from the Department of Public Safety, as the August 2024 Employee of the Month. Known for her dedication, quick thinking, and compassion, Hannah has made a significant impact on both the department and the community.

Earlier this year, Hannah’s heroic actions saved a bald eagle trapped in a car grill, an event that showcased her ability to remain calm under pressure and act swiftly to protect wildlife. Her efforts were widely praised, and the rescue remains a memorable highlight of her career.

Currently, Hannah is managing three complex cases, each requiring her expertise to ensure the welfare of the animals involved while holding those responsible accountable. She navigates these challenges with a strong commitment to both the animals and the community she serves.

Beyond her regular duties, Hannah goes above and beyond by assisting pet owners who may be struggling. Her professionalism, passion for animal welfare, and dedication to making a positive difference are evident in everything she does, making her recognition as Employee of the Month truly well-deserved.

Congratulations, Hannah Neel, on this honor and for your ongoing contributions to Calvert County’s Department of Public Safety!

