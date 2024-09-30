Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Stealing from Church and Damaging Property

Devin Eric Webb, 38, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on September 29, 2024, following a break-in at Our Lady of the Wayside Church on Chaptico Road in Mechanicsville.

According to court documents, Webb is accused of entering the church, damaging property, and stealing items including approximately $700 in cash and nine foldable chairs.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the burglary report, where a witness described an unknown man approaching a nearby residence asking for gas money. The man, later identified as Webb, was linked to the crime after an investigation revealed that his handwriting matched markings found inside the church, which included words like “marriage,” “love,” and “robot.”

When questioned by authorities, Webb allegedly admitted to entering the church, playing the piano, and taking cash from a lockbox. “The church was not spending the money correctly,” Webb claimed, adding that he planned to return the money to his mother, although he later expressed disagreement with that idea.

Webb was found in possession of $792 when arrested. He now faces several charges, including second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, theft under $1,500, and malicious destruction of property.

Initially, Webb’s bond was set at $500, but during a bail review on September 30, 2024, he was ordered to be held without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 24, 2024, in St. Mary’s District Court.

