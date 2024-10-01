Major Drug Arrests in Prince Frederick: Trio Charged with Drug Distribution and Possession

On September 18, 2024, Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three individuals in Prince Frederick after discovering evidence of drug distribution and possession during traffic stops. The individuals, identified as Barbara Ann Magruder, 46, of Prince Frederick, Kimberly Marie Hamm, 44, of Chesapeake Beach, and William O’Brian Kennedy, 45, also of Chesapeake Beach, now face multiple drug-related charges.

The arrests occurred after detectives with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) observed suspicious activity involving two vehicles in a residential area, leading officers to suspect an ongoing drug transaction. The vehicles—a red Pontiac driven by Kennedy with Hamm as a passenger and a white Toyota Tacoma driven by Magruder—were seen circling the neighborhood in what officers believed was a coordinated effort to conduct a drug exchange.

Barbara Ann Magruder was pulled over for failing to signal and following too closely behind another vehicle. As officers approached her vehicle, they immediately noticed a small Ziploc bag containing blue oblong pills protruding from her purse. When questioned, Magruder stated, “Those are my Xanax. I have a prescription for them.” She was then asked to step out of the vehicle and, after being read her Miranda rights, she confirmed her understanding and cooperated with the investigation.

A search of Magruder revealed:

Eleven Alprazolam pills in the Ziploc bag.

A cut straw with residue believed to be used for snorting drugs.

A dollar bill containing blue powder, suspected to be crushed Alprazolam.

A clear plastic bag with white residue.

A green smartphone, which was seized for further investigation.

During the search, Magruder admitted to purchasing the Alprazolam from Kimberly Hamm for $7 per pill, though she could not recall the total amount of money exchanged. She also confessed to already using two of the pills before being stopped.

Meanwhile, officers conducted a separate stop on the red Pontiac driven by William O’Brian Kennedy after observing a cracked windshield obstructing his view. K9 units were brought in, and after the K9 alerted to drugs, a search of the vehicle uncovered significant evidence. Inside the car, detectives found:

A pill bottle containing 35 and a half Alprazolam pills.

Another pill bottle with 36 Ambien pills.

A Ziploc bag containing a Suboxone strip.

During the search, Kimberly Hamm admitted to having a cut straw hidden in her bra, which she used to ingest drugs. The straw, which contained white residue (suspected Oxycodone), was found during a search conducted by a female deputy. Two Oxycodone pills wrapped in a napkin were also discovered in her bra.

When asked about her role in the transaction, Hamm confirmed that she had traded Alprazolam pills with Magruder for white Oxycodone pills. Hamm further admitted that no money was exchanged, only the pills.

During a search of William O’Brian Kennedy, officers found a red plastic straw with white residue, believed to be Oxycodone, and a white plastic container. Kennedy admitted that he used the container to store his pills.

Barbara Ann Magruder told officers, “Those are my Xanax. I have a prescription for them,” but later admitted to buying the Alprazolam from Hamm for $7 per pill, despite not recalling how much she paid. She also confessed to having already taken two pills before the stop.

Kimberly Marie Hamm, when questioned, confirmed that she had traded the blue Alprazolam pills for white Oxycodone pills with Magruder. Additionally, she admitted to hiding a cut straw in her bra, which deputies later recovered during the search.

William O’Brian Kennedy acknowledged that the white plastic container found on his person was used to store his pills and admitted to possessing the cut straw with residue.

Barbara Ann Magruder faces charges of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (Alprazolam), possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Marie Hamm is charged with distribution of Alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam, and possession of Oxycodone, Ambien, and Suboxone, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

William O’Brian Kennedy was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Oxycodone.

The evidence collected during the stops, including the drugs and drug paraphernalia, has been sent to the Maryland State Police Lab for further testing.

All three suspects were released on their own recognizance and are scheduled to appear in court for their preliminary hearings on October 18, 2024, at the Calvert County District Court. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine the full scope of the suspects’ involvement in drug distribution within the community.