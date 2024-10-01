Black Panther Author Coming to Leonardtown on October 11th, 2024

Nnedi Okorafor will speak at Leonardtown High School on Oct. 11th, 2024

Award-winning author Nnedi Okorafor, whose work on the Marvel Black Panther comic book series garnered international acclaim, is coming to Southern Maryland. Okorafor will take part in a moderated discussion from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 11 at Leonardtown High School. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. It will also be available virtually.

“This event is a terrific example of Maryland libraries working together to develop programs that support and strengthen literacy efforts across the state,” said Maryland State Librarian Morgan Lehr Miller. “I’m thrilled such an esteemed and accomplished author will join us to share her knowledge, insights and perspective with the Southern Maryland community and beyond.”

Okorafor is a novelist of African-based science fiction and fantasy for children and adults. Building on the work of Stan Lee and Ta-Nehisi Coates, whose Black Panther comics were adapted into a blockbuster movie in 2018, Okorafor authored several issues of Black Panther – Long Live the King, a continuation of the series and Hugo nominee for Best Novella.

In addition, Okorafor authored Wakanda Forever, also adapted into a global hit movie, and the spin-off Shuri.



Among Okorafor’s many other works are the Binti trilogy, the Akata Witch books (both optioned for the screen), and her latest, She Who Knows. Okorafor holds a Ph.D. in Literature and is a winner of the Hugo, Nebula, World Fantasy, Locus and Lodestar awards.

The discussion at Leonardtown High School will be live-streamed and available to view online through the St. Mary’s County Public Library Youtube channel. Okorafor’s books will also be available for purchase. She will participate in a book signing after the event.

The program is made possible through a partnership with Maryland Libraries Together, St. Mary’s County Library, Calvert Library, St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Howard County Library System. It is supported in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act administered by the Maryland State Library Agency.

“We are grateful to the many partners who are bringing to Southern Maryland an author whose work uses fantastic elements and Nigerian images and culture to realize a powerful vision of a more just future for all of us with wit, dramatic flair and wisdom,” said St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell. “She challenges readers to face social problems while providing profound examples of the human spirit that can overcome those problems. She is an important voice for our times.”

Learn more about the event and register here.

