CM Equity Partners Completes Acquisition of Sabre Systems, INC.

New York, NY, Warrington, PA, and Lexington Park, MD – September 26, 2024 – CM Equity Partners (“CMEP”), a private investment firm providing growth capital to the Federal services industry, announced that it has acquired Sabre Systems, Inc. (“Sabre”) from its founder and majority owner.

Mr. Jamie Norris is the newly appointed President of Sabre and Dr. William “Bill” Vantine will Chair Sabre’s new Board of Directors.

Sabre, founded in 1989, provides cutting edge capabilities and solutions in digital transformation, software and systems engineering, cybersecurity, C5ISR including advanced communication technologies, and enterprise data management to U.S. Navy, AirForce, Army, other DoD and federal civilian agencies in support of national security.

“We look forward to partnering with Sabre’s experienced management team as they work to broaden their capabilities, while continuing to provide the same exceptional level of service for which Sabre is known,” said Peter Schulte, Managing Partner of CMEP.

“We are excited to partner with CMEP to leverage their extensive Federal services experience to continue building our brand and the legacy that we have established over the past 35 years. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our customers’ most complex and challenging problems, while maintaining our culture of excellence and strong commitment to our employees and customers” said Jamie Norris, Sabre’s President.



Sabre Systems, LLC ( www.sabresystems.com ) provides mission-focused technology solutions to Government and commercial customers in the ever-evolving areas of advanced communication technologies, cybersecurity, systems and software engineering, and digital transformation. We deliver innovative results that meet the critical demands of today with an emphasis on scalable solutions to support the enduring mission needs of tomorrow. Sabre has been in business for more than 35 years and has major offices in Warminster, PA, Lakehurst, NJ, and Lexington Park and Belcamp, MD, with employees embedded at customer sites across the United States.

About CM Equity Partners – CM Equity Partners (www.cmequity.com), based in New York, NY, provides capital to the Federal services and aerospace and defense industries. For 30 years, CMEP has partnered with management teams to build enduring value by leveraging its industry knowledge, relationships, operating experience, and its corporate finance, M&A, and private equity expertise. CMEP employs an active and collaborative management approach, developing long-term strategic plans and guiding decisions on re-investment of profits to grow and broaden a company’s revenue base and capabilities. CMEP’s investments are structured with flexibility across a broad spectrum of the capital structure, including equity, structured equity and mezzanine debt.