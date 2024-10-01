Donald Edwin Phillip Eckstein

November 1, 1940 – September 23, 2024

Donald Edwin Phillip Eckstein, 83, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 23, 2024. Born and raised in Southeast Washington, D.C., Donald was a Master Plumber and proud member of Local 5 for many years. He was the son of the late Carroll Paul Eckstein and Elvira Mary Capanelli.

Donald is survived by his beloved daughter, Donna Marie Eckstein; granddaughters, Rose Marie and Grace Louise; and great-grandson, Brantley Michael.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to your local Fire Department or Rescue Squad, causes that were close to Donald’s heart.