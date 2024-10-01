Donald Edwin Phillip Eckstein

October 1, 2024

Donald Edwin Phillip Eckstein
November 1, 1940 – September 23, 2024

Donald Edwin Phillip Eckstein, 83, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 23, 2024. Born and raised in Southeast Washington, D.C., Donald was a Master Plumber and proud member of Local 5 for many years. He was the son of the late Carroll Paul Eckstein and Elvira Mary Capanelli.

Donald is survived by his beloved daughter, Donna Marie Eckstein; granddaughters, Rose Marie and Grace Louise; and great-grandson, Brantley Michael.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to your local Fire Department or Rescue Squad, causes that were close to Donald’s heart.

This entry was posted on October 1, 2024 at 4:47 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.