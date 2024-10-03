Waldorf Man Charged with Choking Girlfriend in Domestic Dispute

Keanu Destine Grissett, age 23, of Waldorf, is facing charges of first- and second-degree assault after an alleged domestic altercation on September 26, 2024. According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a distress call at Amber Leaf Apartments in Waldorf, where they encountered a female victim who reported being physically assaulted by Grissett, her boyfriend of two years.

Court documents reveal that the altercation began when Grissett and the victim were preparing to leave her apartment for the store. As they walked toward the parking lot, the couple reportedly engaged in a heated discussion, with Grissett expressing feelings of being neglected by the victim. The argument escalated when Grissett allegedly grabbed the victim, shaking her before placing his hand around her neck and choking her.

The victim told officers that she struggled to breathe during the assault but managed to fight off Grissett and free herself. She was able to call 911 for help. Despite her injuries requiring the use of crutches, she created enough distance between them to safely contact authorities.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the parking lot, visibly distressed, sweating, and crying. She also had noticeable marks on her chest, consistent with the physical struggle she described. Although the victim declined medical treatment, officers completed a lethality assessment, which classified her situation as “high danger.” They provided her with information about the Center for Abused Persons and other local resources.

Officers canvassed the area for Grissett, who had fled the scene before they arrived. During the investigation, the victim received a phone call from Grissett, which deputies overheard. The victim confronted Grissett during the call, accusing him of choking her. Grissett did not deny the allegations but instead expressed concern about what she had told the police. He later claimed that the victim had attacked him as well, though officers did not observe any injuries to support this.

Grissett refused to meet with officers in person, telling them over the phone that he was in a “safe place” and did not wish to continue speaking with them. He acknowledged that the couple had argued but downplayed the severity of the incident. When officers questioned him about the choking allegation, Grissett neither confirmed nor denied it. He insisted that the argument had been mutual and claimed that the victim had also injured him, though he declined to meet with deputies to document his injuries.

During a phone call with the victim, which officers overheard, Grissett did not deny her accusation that he had choked her. Instead, he focused on what she had told the police. He later reiterated that the victim had attacked him as well and mentioned having marks from injuries. When officers offered to meet with him to verify these claims, he refused.

In a conversation with law enforcement, Grissett said, “We got into an argument and that was it,” further minimizing the incident. He confirmed that he would not meet with officers, citing his desire to stay in a “safe place” and avoid further communication with law enforcement.

A warrant for Grissett’s arrest was issued on September 27, 2024, and he was taken into custody later that day.

He has been charged with the following:

First-Degree Assault (Felony): Punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor): Punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $2,500.

Grissett was released on an unsecured personal bond of $2,500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 25, 2024, at the Charles District Court.