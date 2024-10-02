Maryland State Police To Celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend 2024 With Communities Across The State

Maryland State Police will join faith-based organizations and law enforcement agencies across the state to celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend, set for October 11-14, 2024.

National Faith & Blue is a collaborative initiative that builds bridges and breaks down biases through activities and outreach amongst law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve.

Faith & Blue was launched to facilitate safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses, and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations.

This weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust, and understanding. Law enforcement entities and faith-based groups are key pillars of a local community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive.

Maryland State Police is embracing this concept and have events planned everywhere from Baltimore region to the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland. Troopers will gather with communities of many faiths with the goal of effective police-community engagement.

Maryland State Police will participate in the following events:

Oct. 11 Faith & Blue Trunk or Treat – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., hosted by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air, MD Faith & Blue Gathering – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Towson University Police Department, 290 Towsontown Boulevard, Towson, MD Faith & Blue Gathering – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Perry Hall Christian School, 3919 Schroder Avenue, Perry Hall, MD MSP and Feed St. Mary’s Stuff the Cruiser Event – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD



Oct. 12 Meet and Greet – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., hosted by the Denton Police Department, 610 Legion Road, Denton, MD Faith & Blue Gathering – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Road, Ft. Washington, MD St. Vincent de Paul Society Friends of the Poor Walk – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD

Oct. 13 Faith & Blue Gathering – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the La Plata Police Department & La Plata Baptist Church, 1 Hickory Lane, La Plata, MD

Oct. 14 Faith & Blue Gathering – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church of God, 12909 Eastern Avenue, Middle River, MD



Troopers are looking forward to celebrating this important community building weekend with residents across Maryland.