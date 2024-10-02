Historic Maryland Ships Sail Together for First Time, Commencing Countdown to State’s 400th Anniversary  

On Sept. 29, leaders from the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area and the Baltimore National Heritage Area were joined by Secretary Flora, the executive directors of the national heritage areas and Historic St. Mary’s City, and representatives from the offices of Sen. Ben Cardin, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, and Rep. Steny Hoyer, to give remarks and note the importance of the upcoming 400th anniversary celebration.

The event, “Sail into Maryland’s Future,” commenced the countdown with two iconic Maryland tall ships—Pride of Baltimore II and Maryland Dove—sailing together for the first time to highlight the state’s rich history and heritage.

“These two ships, built to replicate their original predecessors, are shining reminders of Southern Maryland’s rich history. The Pride of Baltimore II drew its inspiration from the Chasseur, which captured and sank 17 vessels during the war of 1812. The Maryland Dove, named for The Dove and undertaken by the second Baron Baltimore, was one of two vessels which settled the Maryland colony,” said Senator Cardin. “There is no better way to celebrate our 400th anniversary than by recalling the means which allowed us to celebrate our first.”



Community members, including teachers, police chaplains, artists, museum specialists, and business representatives from across Maryland, all sailed together, while others attended a watch party on the bluffs of Historic St. Mary’s Dock to witness the beginning and end of the historic sail.

“We’ve worked in Congress to support the Southern Maryland and Baltimore National Heritage Areas so they can tell the stories of our state’s rich history. The Pride of Baltimore II and Maryland Dove represent treasured ships from our past, and their sailing together was a special way to commemorate our history – especially as we look toward our 400th anniversary and the future that lies ahead,” said Senator Van Hollen.

Following the sail, Chairman Gray welcomed everyone to the homeland of the Piscataway and reminded all of the complex history of this heritage before other speakers provided additional remarks and highlighted the importance of Maryland’s upcoming anniversary.

“I am pleased that the Maryland Dove and the Pride of Baltimore II could sail together this weekend to celebrate our state’s rich history and its maritime roots,” Congressman Hoyer said. “I was proud to help establish the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, and I look forward to continuing my work to preserve our region’s incredible history.”

“This event is a tribute to the many firsts that Maryland brings to the nation as we seek to bring community together, preparing us all to envision an even brighter future for the generations ahead,” said Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area. “As we reflect on the past 400 years, we seek to build and strengthen collaboration, tell everyone’s story, and find opportunities to meaningly invest in the future for all. This is Maryland’s decade! And we are honored to start that countdown today.”

As the anniversary approaches, Southern Maryland and Baltimore are uniquely positioned to showcase Maryland’s rich heritage and its significant role in shaping the nation.

“Baltimore and Southern Maryland have both witnessed and participated in events that have dramatically altered the course of our nation’s history,” said Shauntee Daniels, executive director of the Baltimore National Heritage Area. “This event brings us to where Maryland began, and by sailing together, we join together in our efforts to share Maryland’s powerful heritage into the future.”

About Maryland Dove and Pride of Baltimore II: Maryland Dove is a wooden tall ship designed to replicate the original Dove, one of two 17th century ships (the Ark and the Dove) that sailed to what would become Maryland in 1634. Pride of Baltimore II is a topsail schooner built to replicate an 1812-era Baltimore Clipper. She serves as a goodwill ambassador to the world from the Port of Baltimore and the State of Maryland.

About the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area – Encompassing Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, and southern Prince George’s counties, the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area brings together federal, state, and private resources to promote heritage tourism, conserve natural landscapes, preserve cultural traditions, protect the environment, and strengthen the local economy. The U.S. Congress established the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area in 2022 in recognition of Southern Maryland’s significant role in the nation’s history. To learn more, visit our website.

About the Baltimore National Heritage Area – The mission of the Baltimore National Heritage Area is to promote, preserve, and enhance Baltimore’s historic and cultural legacy and natural resources for current and future generations. Find out more at www.explorebaltimore.org.

