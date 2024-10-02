Lexington Park Man Arrested for Burglary in Great Mills After Stealing a PlayStation and Money

Witnesses Help Authorities Identify Sergio D. Flores-Trujillo as Suspect

Sergio D. Flores-Trujillo, 27, of Lexington Park, faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a residence on Lord Baltimore Way, in Great Mills, and stealing several electronics and personal items. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary occurred on the evening of September 28, 2024. Flores-Trujillo has been charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary theft, theft under $1,500, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case remains open as of September 30, 2024.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Lord Baltimore Way on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 4:43 PM, following a report of a burglary. The responding deputy spoke with the adult male victim and the victim’s father. According to their account, no one had been home between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM on the night of September 28, 2024. During this time, someone entered the house through an unlocked back door.

The victim reported several stolen items, including a PlayStation 5 gaming console valued at $500, a PlayStation controller worth $70, and other accessories. The total value of the stolen goods was estimated at $755. When the victim returned home at 10:00 PM and discovered the missing items, law enforcement was notified.

The victim learned critical information through a phone call with a friend, who revealed that another individual had recently been surprised with a PlayStation 5. Suspicious that this might be the same console stolen from his home, the victim asked the individual to log into the device. When they did, the PlayStation displayed the victim’s username, confirming that it was the same console taken during the burglary.

Investigators then spoke with a witness who had been approached by a man offering to sell various items. The witness noted that this man, who matched Flores-Trujillo’s description, was often seen in the area and was suspected of involvement in thefts. Another neighbor also provided a key lead, stating they had seen a man wearing all black and carrying a backpack leaving the victim’s home between 7:45 and 8:00 PM on the night of the burglary. The neighbor’s description of the man’s appearance closely matched that of Sergio D. Flores-Trujillo.

On September 29, 2024, deputies visited another witness, who confirmed that Sergio D. Flores-Trujillo had visited her home the previous evening. The witness stated that Flores-Trujillo arrived at her residence around 8:20 PM on September 28, 2024, and sold her a PlayStation 5, a PlayStation controller, a charger, and a backpack for $100. She also noted that Flores-Trujillo had two Xbox controllers and a jar of coins with him, items that matched the victim’s report.

While speaking with this witness, deputies saw Flores-Trujillo standing across the street. The witness identified him as the person who sold her the stolen items. Deputies approached and confirmed his identity through his Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) profile.

After placing Flores-Trujillo under arrest, deputies conducted a search and found a glass smoking device containing a white powdery residue in his pants pocket, which they identified as drug paraphernalia.

Sergio D. Flores-Trujillo has been charged with the following:

First-Degree Burglary (Felony): Breaking into a home with the intent to commit theft, carrying a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Fourth-Degree Burglary (Misdemeanor): Unauthorized entry with intent to commit a crime, punishable by up to three years in jail.

Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 (Misdemeanor): A charge for stealing goods valued under $1,500, carrying up to six months in jail and/or a $500 fine.

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor): For possession of a drug-related item, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $500 fine.

Flores-Trujillo was released on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond on September 30, 2024, and is being represented by the Public Defender’s Office in St. Mary’s County.