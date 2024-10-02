Lexington Park Man Charged in Connection with Two Burglaries in Two Days, Faces Multiple Charges

Witnesses Help Authorities Identify Sergio D. Flores-Trujillo as Suspect

Sergio D. Flores-Trujillo, 27, of Lexington Park, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft after two separate incidents in St. Mary’s County. Flores-Trujillo is facing serious charges, including first-degree burglary, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia, following reports of break-ins on September 26 and September 28, 2024.

The first reported burglary occurred on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at a residence located on Lord Baltimore Way in Lexington Park. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wagner responded to the scene after receiving a call about a break-in. The victim, a male resident, reported that while he and his family were not home between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., someone entered their home through an unlocked back door.

The victim told police that several valuable items were missing, including a PlayStation 5 console valued at $500, a PlayStation controller worth $70, two Xbox controllers priced at $60 each, and a PlayStation FIFA game disc worth $25. Other stolen items included a black bookbag valued at $20, a PlayStation charger, and a jar of coins totaling approximately $5. The victim discovered the theft upon returning home and contacted authorities immediately.

Further investigation revealed that Flores-Trujillo allegedly sold the stolen items to a nearby resident. Court records indicate that a woman, identified as the mother of a friend of the suspect, reported that Flores-Trujillo sold her the PlayStation and other gaming accessories for $100. According to the woman’s statement, Flores-Trujillo arrived at her home around 8:20 p.m. with a black backpack, offering to sell her the items. She stated that he also had two Xbox controllers and a jar of coins in his possession at the time.

The woman further told authorities that Flores-Trujillo lived nearby, and she identified him to police. He was arrested on Sunday, September 29, 2024, after officers matched the description provided by the victim’s neighbors. Upon his arrest, police found a glass smoking device containing a white powdery residue in Flores-Trujillo’s pocket, which was identified as drug paraphernalia.

Flores-Trujillo was charged with:

First-degree burglary

Fourth-degree burglary (theft)

Theft: $100 to under $1,500

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Just two days later, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Flores-Trujillo was again arrested, this time for a separate burglary that occurred on September 26, 2024, at a residence on Sell Drive in Lexington Park.

According to the statement of probable cause filed by Deputy Wilson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Flores-Trujillo broke into the residence of an adult female victim through her bedroom window. The victim reported that she had believed her window was locked, but found no signs of forced entry. While inside, Flores-Trujillo allegedly stole a pair of Apple AirPods valued at $250, $140 in cash, and about $10 in loose change. The victim also reported that Flores-Trujillo used a set of keys he found inside the residence to access a locked shed, from which he stole an unknown number of tools.

On September 30, 2024, the victim informed police that she had received information identifying Flores-Trujillo as the suspect. Video surveillance footage from a neighboring property reportedly showed Flores-Trujillo walking away from the residence with a suitcase and a bag. The footage also captured Flores-Trujillo removing his face mask upon noticing another person in the area. When shown the footage, the victim positively identified Flores-Trujillo, stating that she knew him because he had previously worked for her father.

Flores-Trujillo was arrested later that same day and charged with:

First-degree burglary

Fourth-degree burglary (theft)

Theft: $100 to under $1,500**

During his arrest, Flores-Trujillo was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with officers. He denied breaking into the residence on Sell Drive but admitted to riding the victim’s black and red bicycle, which he claimed to have found in the woods. He made no further statements regarding the stolen items found in his possession during both incidents.

Following the first arrest, Flores-Trujillo appeared in the District Court of St. Mary’s County on September 30, 2024. He was released on an unsecured personal bond of $3,000 for the charges related to the Lord Baltimore Way burglary. However, after his second arrest on September 30, 2024, for the Sell Drive incident, Flores-Trujillo was held without bond. His bail review hearings were held on October 1 and October 2, 2024, and both times, the judge ordered that he remain in custody without bond.

Flores-Trujillo’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 28, 2024.

