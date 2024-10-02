Lexington Park Man Charged in Walmart Theft, Items Totaling $354

Arlon Charles Menchion, 61, of Lexington Park, has been charged with theft following an incident at a Walmart in California, Maryland, where he stole items worth approximately $354.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on August 23, 2024.

Court documents detail that Menchion was observed placing the following items into his cart:

1 Battery Starter valued at $149.97

2 T-bone Steaks valued at $27.33

3 Packs of Hamburger Meat valued at $29.87

2 Tide Pods valued at $19.94

2 Gain Liquid Detergents valued at $9.94

Menchion then allegedly passed all points of sale without making any payment, despite being asked by several employees to show a receipt. He exited the store and left in a blue Toyota Sequoia, which was captured on surveillance footage. The vehicle’s license plate was recorded by a store employee, leading officers to Menchion’s home in Lexington Park.

When officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Menchion’s residence on September 30, 2024, they located the Toyota Sequoia with the matching license plate. Menchion was then shown footage from the store’s surveillance, to which he reportedly responded, acknowledging, “That was me in the picture.”

Menchion has been charged with theft of goods valued between $100 and $1,500, a misdemeanor under Maryland law (CR.7.104).

He is scheduled for a preliminary inquiry at St. Mary’s County District Court on November 8, 2024.

