Employee at Lexington Park Nissan Dealership Charged After Stealing Victim’s Debit Card Information for Concert Tickets

A Great Mills woman is facing theft charges after allegedly using a victim’s debit card to purchase concert tickets. Rayesha Sydnor, 25, of Great Mills, has been charged with theft of between $100 and $1,500, according to court documents filed on October 1, 2024, in St. Mary’s County District Court.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 17, 2024, when Sydnor, an employee at Nissan of Lexington Park, assisted a customer with setting up insurance payments for a newly purchased vehicle. The victim later discovered an unauthorized charge of $1,279.88 on her account, which was traced back to the purchase of tickets for the Broccoli Fest music festival through Vivid Seats.

According to the complaint filed by Deputy First Class J. Wilson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, a subpoena issued to Vivid Seats revealed Sydnor as the purchaser of the tickets. The investigation also uncovered a social media post by Sydnor offering to sell Broccoli Fest tickets shortly after the unauthorized transaction. Sydnor has denied any wrongdoing and refused to meet with law enforcement without an attorney present.

Sydnor has been summoned to appear in court for a preliminary inquiry on November 8, 2024, in St. Mary’s County District Court. If convicted, she faces penalties including a fine of up to $500 and six months in jail.

