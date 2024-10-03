UPDATE – DETAILS RELEASED: High-Speed Chase in St. Mary’s County Leads to Multiple Arrests, Including Attempted Murder Suspect

UPDATE 10/3/2024 @ 4:30 pm: On October 2, 2024, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals following a vehicle pursuit and subsequent search. Among the arrested were Davione Syheme Mason, 23, of Lexington Park, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder and other serious charges, and Tyquan Samuel Wills, 25, also of Lexington Park, who now faces multiple charges stemming from drug possession and a hit-and-run incident.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., deputies observed a gold GMC Yukon, in which Mason was a passenger, traveling southbound on MD Route 235. Mason, known to law enforcement, had an active warrant for his arrest on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded handgun.

According to deputies, the GMC suddenly accelerated, striking the rear of another vehicle before fleeing the scene. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as Wills, failed to comply, leading to a pursuit. Wills reportedly drove recklessly, at one point reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour and ignoring multiple traffic signals.

Mason was taken into custody on his outstanding warrant, which includes charges for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and multiple firearms-related offenses.

The chase ended when Wills lost control of the vehicle on Old Rolling Road in California, Maryland, and the GMC crashed into the front yard of a private residence. Both Wills and Mason fled the vehicle on foot.

Mason was apprehended after a brief search of the surrounding residential area. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Wills, however, attempted to evade capture by hiding in a nearby business parking lot inside a Chrysler sedan driven by Azse Ktemaque Hawkins, 36, of Prince Frederick. Hawkins was stopped by deputies and arrested for driving under the influence.

A subsequent search of Wills revealed that he was in possession of a significant amount of suspected cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia, including plastic bags and a digital scale, both commonly associated with drug distribution.

Wills faces the following charges:

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute

CDS Possession – Not Marijuana

CDS Possession of Paraphernalia (two counts)

Fleeing and Eluding by Vehicle

Fleeing and Eluding by Foot

Hit-and-Run with Property Damage (two counts)

Various related traffic violations, including reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The three suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Davione Syheme Mason, 23, of Lexington Park, was also arrested on July 3, 2024, after a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 46000 block of Flower Drive in Lexington Park.

The warrant was served by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division with assistance from the Emergency Services Team.

Detectives identified Mason as a suspect following a June 26, 2024, shooting incident in the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park.

No injuries were reported, but the investigation revealed a bullet hole in a nearby residence, and several shell casings were located at the scene.

Mason was charged in the arrest warrant with Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, and Reckless Endangerment for this incident.

The suspect was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he is currently being held pending a bond hearing.

