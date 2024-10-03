St. Mary’s County Mourns the Passing of Judge Michael J. Stamm, County Administrative Judge

St. Mary’s County is mourning the passing of Michael J. Stamm, County Administrative Judge of the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court, 7th Judicial Circuit. Judge Stamm, who had served as County Administrative Judge since March 19, 2018, passed away this week, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service to the legal system and the community.

Judge Stamm’s legal career spanned several decades. He began as an Associate Judge for the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court in 2006, before being elevated to the position of County Administrative Judge in 2018.

A leader in juvenile justice reform, Judge Stamm was the presiding judge of the Juvenile Drug Court Program since 2006 and was a dedicated advocate for problem-solving courts.

Over his career, Judge Stamm held numerous prominent roles within the Maryland judicial system. He served on the Problem-Solving Courts Committee from 2008 to 2014 and was a member of the Legislative Committee of the Maryland Judicial Conference. He also chaired the Juvenile Law Committee and was an active member of the Judicial Council’s Joint Work Group on Human Trafficking and Equal Justice Committee.



Judge Stamm’s passion for justice extended beyond the courtroom. He played a vital role in shaping policy for juvenile services as a member of the State Advisory Board for Juvenile Services. His service on the St. Mary’s County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council and the Juvenile Justice Reform Council highlighted his commitment to supporting vulnerable populations.

Born in Cornwall, New York, in 1956, Judge Stamm made St. Mary’s County his home after completing his education. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Mary’s College of Maryland in 1978, followed by a master’s degree in education and human development from George Washington University. Before entering the legal field, Judge Stamm served as a teacher with St. Mary’s County Public Schools from 1978 to 1990 and worked part-time as a real estate agent.

Judge Stamm’s legal journey began with a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1990, followed by his admission to the Maryland Bar. He built a private practice before joining the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, where he served as Deputy State’s Attorney from 1999 to 2006.

Beyond his legal contributions, Judge Stamm was deeply involved in the community. He served as president of the St. Mary’s Youth Lacrosse Club and volunteered with organizations like Christmas in April and the State’s Attorney’s Project Graduation Program. As an adjunct professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Judge Stamm was recognized for his excellence in teaching, earning the Undergraduate Instructor of the Year award in 2001-02.

Judge Stamm’s passing marks the end of a remarkable career and a life committed to justice, education, and public service. His leadership, compassion, and dedication will be remembered by his colleagues, students, and the countless lives he touched throughout St. Mary’s County. He is survived by his family, friends, and a community that will feel the impact of his loss for years to come.

