10 PG County Students for School Threats in Current Academic Year

Since the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic school year, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homeland Security Division has investigated 47 school-related threats. Investigators have charged 10 students in connection with these cases.

The 10 students who are facing criminal charges are between the ages of 13-16 years old. Detectives also identified four additional juveniles under the age of 13 who are connected to these threats. Due to Maryland law, the agency is unable to charge those juveniles.

The Prince George’s County Police Department will continue to aggressively investigate all threats of violence at county schools which are primarily spread through various social media platforms. We take each threat seriously and when possible, we will charge those responsible.

The agency urges parents and guardians to talk to their children about this serious topic as we all collectively work to keep students and staff safe.