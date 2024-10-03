No Tricks, Only Treats: October is Full of Fun and Educational Events at CSM

Gallery Exhibit Entitled ‘NEW’: Works by Jerry Truong, Coy Gu, Andrew Wodzianski, and George Bedell. See gallery art created by the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) faculty through Oct. 18 at the Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery located at the La Plata Campus. CSM’s Studio Art Professors exhibit their latest creations, resulting in a group show that is diverse, thought-provoking, and entirely new. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/09/art-works-sept3-thur-oct18.html

Innovation @ the Velocity Center – From Idea to Enterprise: Becoming an Entrepreneur. Oct. 3. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Velocity Center Room VC101A, 4465 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head, Md. Have you decided to become an entrepreneur and are wondering what steps to take next? Join us for a presentation and discussion led by Marjorie Cota, director of entrepreneurial services at UMBC Research and Technology Park. Cota brings years of entrepreneurial experience working with companies of various sizes and industries. She has built significant relationships in the ecosystem and across the country, assisting startups from conception through second-stage growth and maturity. Learn how to get started on your journey to being a successful entrepreneur. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/10/velocity-idea-to-enterprise-oct3.html

The Bremen Town Musicians – a German Fairy Tale. Oct. 4 – 13. Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 3 p.m. at the Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), in the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at the La Plata Campus. When the audience shows up to a rehearsal unexpectedly, the cast of “The Bremen Town Musicians” decides the show must go on even though opening night is a week away. Actors scramble for found objects to serve as props and costume pieces while others worry about not knowing their lines. Will the acting troupe pull off the heartwarming story of four woebegone animals who find friendship, foil a gang of robbers, and live happily ever after? Tickets can be purchased directly from CSM for $10 at the following link: https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/10/bremen-musicians-oct-5.html

Oct. 10. 2 – 4:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Campus Center (CC Building), Room 100 and Live via Zoom. The College of Southern Maryland’s Global Initiatives Committee invites the community to learn about the ethnic, cultural, and linguistic diversity in Nepal. The event will feature Nepali Folk Music and a reception featuring Nepali food. The main program will include a panel discussion on “Cultural literacy and identity of Nepali diaspora in the U.S.,” featuring Dr. Tika Lamsal, who is an associate professor of rhetoric and language at the University of San Francisco; Kiran “Ron” Sitoula, who is a Nepali immigrant and the founding president of SEBS-North America, a not-for-profit organization that helped raise half a million dollars for post-earthquake-related relief and reconstruction efforts in Nepal; and CSM Professor of English Dr. Bishnu Ghimire. Free. registration required to attend via Zoom. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/10/nepalese-culture-education-oct10.html

Celebrating National Manufacturing Month at the Makerspace. Oct. 10. 5 – 7 p.m. Join the Makerspace for interactive demonstrations and panel discussions. Learn about and explore our community membership opportunities, resources, and equipment to support makers, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, DIY enthusiasts, and anyone looking to bring ideas to life. Speakers will include Benjamin McGlaughlin of the Maryland Department of Commerce; Justin Ferguson of TEDCO; Lesley Quattlebaum of the CSM Velocity Center; and Wynne Briscoe of Maryland SBDC. CSM’s Velocity Center is located at 4465 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/10/velocity-innovation-event-oct-10.html

Benny C. Morgan Concert Series: Ravita Jazz. Oct. 12. 2 p.m. Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206. Ravita Jazz is a Baltimore-based jazz ensemble led by bassist and radio host Phil Ravita, who serves on the faculty of Mount St. Mary’s University, Prince George’s Community College, and the College of Southern Maryland. This concert will feature vocalist Dierdre Jennings and will consist of music from their new CD Alice Blue as well as jazz standards. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/10/benny-morgan-series-oct-12.html

Connections Literary Series: Author Wayne Karlin. Oct. 21. 11:30 a.m. Online via Zoom. Wayne Karlin will present his latest novel, “The Genizah,” and will discuss the Holocaust backgrounds of the novel and the process of turning family history into fiction, in conversation with Professor Krista Keyes. A genizah is a storage area in a Jewish synagogue or cemetery designated for the temporary storage of worn-out Hebrew-language books and papers on religious topics prior to proper cemetery burial. In the novel The Genizah, Wayne Karlin enters its pages as a character in his own novel, reimagining his family’s lives—and fate—if they had not come to America but stayed in his mother’s village in Poland where the rest of her extended family were murdered by the Nazis in 1941. Karlin is a professor-emeritus at the College of Southern Maryland and the award-winning author of nine novels, a short story collection, and three non-fiction books. Free. Register at Connections Literary Series: Author Wayne Karlin (csmd.edu)

Night of Engineering. Oct 24. 6 – 8 p.m. Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building, located at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland at 44219 Airport Rd., in California, Maryland. The public is invited to CSM’s reimagined Night of Engineering for an interactive and hands on approach to introducing what CSM has to offer for students interested in majoring in Engineering. Attend and get a glimpse of the transfer possibilities given to CSM students to finish a four-year degree, tap into internship possibilities and be introduced to career opportunities for after graduation. It will be capped off with a tour of the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology Building (SMART). Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/10/night-of-engineering-oct24.html

Seeds of Success: Advancing Early Childhood Conference. Oct 26. 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Rd. Join fellow early childhood educators from the Southern Maryland region to connect, collaborate, and learn together. This conference is for childcare professionals in the childcare center and family care environments. Attendees will explore how childcare professionals cultivate the future of early childhood. Registered participants will earn a maximum of six hours of continuing education credits in core of knowledge areas through a keynote, four sessions, and a panel discussion. Exhibitors will be present during the lunch hour showcasing products and services that address challenges faced by childcare professionals. Sponsored by the Charles County Charitable Trust, CSM Foundation, and College of Southern Maryland. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/10/early-childhood-conference.html

A Voice that We Have Ignored: Works by Miyuki Akai Cook. Oct. 28 – Dec. 13. Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, La Plata Campus. Reception Nov. 14. 2:30 p.m. at same location. Textile artist Miyuki Akai Cook uses weaving, knitting, and crochet to explore themes of generational well-being and environmental awareness. A unique, illustrative pedagogy pairs earlier work alongside new imagery. The combinations are abstractly narrated by monster-like creatures called Yokai that both amaze and delight. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/10/art-works-oct28-thur-dec13.html