Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Deputy of the Quarter

October 3, 2024

Join in congratulating Deputy Casey Hill on being named Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Quarter.

Deputy Hill has displayed exceptional dedication, professionalism, and a proactive commitment to both law enforcement and community service. His meticulous casework and attention to detail set a high standard for thorough and effective policing.

Beyond his operational achievements, Deputy Hill is dedicated to professional growth and willingly shares his knowledge with his team, contributing to their success. His strong work ethic and leadership make him a valuable asset to the department and the community.

Thank you, Deputy Hill, for your hard work and continued dedication!




This entry was posted on October 3, 2024 at 12:09 am and is filed under A, All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.