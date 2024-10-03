Courtroom Chaos: Mechanicsville Man Tackled After Attempted Escape During Court Hearing

Devin E. Webb, 38, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on October 1, 2024, after an alleged attempt to escape from custody during a court appearance at the St. Mary’s County District Court in Leonardtown. Webb was in court for an unrelated matter when the incident occurred.

According to the statement of charges, Webb was brought into the courtroom from the detention center holding facility after his case was called. He was directed by the bailiff to stand at the front of the courtroom, but within five seconds, Webb reportedly broke into a full sprint toward the courtroom doors, attempting to escape. Multiple officers, including Deputy Absher, Trooper Bender, and Deputy Deitrich, were in the courtroom at the time and immediately pursued Webb. He was tackled near the exit doors by Deputy Absher, Trooper Bender, and others before being restrained and escorted back to the holding facility.

Court documents detail that Webb was returned to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was incarcerated at the time of the incident. During an interview with law enforcement, Webb admitted to attempting the escape. “I just wanted to be outside,” Webb told officers, acknowledging that he knew his actions were wrong.

Webb now faces four charges stemming from the incident:

Escape – First Degree (Felony), punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Attempted Escape – First Degree (Misdemeanor), with a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Escape – Second Degree (Misdemeanor), carrying a penalty of up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Attempted Escape – Second Degree (Misdemeanor), which can result in up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The incident occurred while Webb was in court for a separate case. Following his failed escape attempt, Webb appeared before Judge James Tanavage on October 2, 2024, for a bail review hearing, where it was ordered that he be held without bond.

Webb’s next court appearances are scheduled for October 23, 2024, for a status hearing, followed by a preliminary hearing on October 28, 2024.