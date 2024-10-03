St. Mary’s County Woman Arrested for Stealing Crab Meat in Two Separate Incidents at Weis Market in Lexington Park

Ashley Renee Harvey, 30, of Lexington Park, is facing charges of theft and trespassing after two incidents at Weis Markets on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, in September 2024. According to court documents, Harvey stole seafood valued at $146.96 across two visits to the store between September 18 and September 25, 2024.

According to a statement from Cpl. Tyler Westphal of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who filed the charges, Harvey first entered the store on September 18, 2024. Surveillance footage reportedly shows her picking up two packs of lump crab meat, worth approximately $50, and hiding them under her hooded sweatshirt. Harvey then proceeded to the checkout, purchasing a two-liter soda while holding her sweatshirt in a manner that appeared to conceal the stolen items. She allegedly slipped the crab meat into a plastic grocery bag before leaving the store without paying for them.

A second incident occurred on September 25, 2024. Harvey, who had previously been banned from the property in June 2022 by Trooper Pope of the Maryland State Police, returned to the store with an unidentified male accomplice. According to Cpl. Westphal, the male selected three packs of lump crab meat and one pack of crab claws, worth a total of $96.96, and handed them to Harvey. She allegedly concealed the seafood in her purse before being confronted by store employees. The employees were able to recover the stolen merchandise, but Harvey fled the scene.

Harvey is facing four misdemeanor charges, including two counts of theft of goods valued between $100 and $1,500, and two counts of trespassing on private property. A summons was issued for her to appear at a preliminary inquiry hearing on November 1, 2024, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

