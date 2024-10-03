Charles “Emory” Lawrence, 83, died September 29, 2024, in Hughesville, MD surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 14, 1940, in Leonardtown, MD. He was the son of the late Mary Elizabeth Bailey Lawrence and Francis DeSales Lawrence of Coltons Point, MD. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara Jean Lawrence to whom he married on April 16,1971 and spent his life raising three children.

Emory was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident and was a graduate of Margaret Brent High School Class of 1958. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Phalsbourg France as an Air Policeman from October 1960 – September 1964. Prior to the service, Emory worked alongside his siblings at their father’s grocery store in Coltons Point, MD. After the service, he ran the 21 Club in Hollywood, MD and then met Barbara in 1971. After they married, Emory began working at Besche Oil Company and then eventually changed careers to sell insurance until he retired. They raised their three wonderful children in Hollywood, MD who have all continued to embody his lessons and values which is evident in their love for their families. Emory was known for holding a great conversation and treating every person he met with the same respect regardless of stature. He never met a stranger and many of his clients and co-workers became his lifelong friends. He enjoyed playing baseball and softball and helping with his children’s sporting events and hobbies. He often traveled to Dover with Barbara to hit the slot machines. Enjoyed a good cigarette, bluegrass and country music, reading a good historical book, and attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s activities and sporting events, whom he was very proud of.

He was preceded in death by his sister: Barbara Ann Colson and brothers: Jimmy Lawrence of Leonardtown, MD, George Elliott Lawrence, Sr. of Barefoot Bay, FL

He is survived by his brother: William (Marcie) Lawrence and sister Rose White; Children: Joseph “Joey” (Janet) Lawrence of Chaptico, MD, Vincent “Scott” (Bridgette) Lawrence of California MD., and Karrie “Missy” (David) Wood of Hughesville, MD; Grandchildren: Megan (Keith) Lawrence, Gina (Brian) Adkins, Kelly (John) Simmons, Todd (Jessica) Lawrence, Chris (Sarah) Lawrence, Miranda Wood, Hannah Lawrence, Greg Lawrence; Great Grand Children: Devante and Desiree Barnes, Dillion Adkins, Amaya and Keith Mackall, Taelor Adkins, Conor Lawrence and Callum Lawrence.

The family will receive friends on Saturday October 5, 2024 at the Brinsfield Funeral Home located in Charlotte Hall, MD from 9-11am, service at 11am, and Interment followed in Charles Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Keith Mackall, Brian Adkins, Christopher Lawrence, Todd Lawrence, Gregory Lawrence, and Devante Barnes.

Honorary Pallbearers are Dillon Adkins and Keith Mackall.

In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to the Charlotte Hall Rotary Foundation PO Box 681 Charlotte Hall MD 20622. Funds will be used to support local projects in St. Mary’s County.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown.