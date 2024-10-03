Rose Lorraine Spalding, 94, of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in the home she and her husband, built over 75 years ago. Their home was a source of constant love and laughter, extending beyond the family to embrace many within the community. In her final days, she was tenderly cared for by so many she herself had nurtured, and whispered words of love were spoken softly as she left this world to reunite with God and her beloved husband.

Born on May 30, 1930, in Washington, D.C., Rose was the eldest child of Blanche Virginia and Fredrick Fletcher Cowan. She was born at the height of the depression, and she grew up during World War II. She was an athlete and a lover of the arts. Rose taught swimming and painted the murals at Anacostia High School, where they were proudly displayed for over fifty years. Though she was awarded a four-year scholarship to George Washington University’s Corcoran School of Art, Rose ultimately followed in her mother’s footsteps, working for the MaBell Telephone Company in its commercial arts department.

Rose met Tom in Southern Maryland, where her family’s summer home in White Point sat across from the Goddard farm where Tom was raised. After becoming a devout Catholic, she and Tom married in 1949, creating a life filled with love and faith. Together, they raised nine children who flourished in a home bursting with warmth and laughter. Rose took great pride in her children’s welfare and education, turning motherhood and homemaking into an art form. She and Tom’s home became a refuge for anyone in need, and they were pillars of love and faith in their community. Though we will deeply miss her, Rose will live on in the hearts and minds of all she touched.

She is survived by her nine children: Suzanne Alexander (Dan), Deborah Spalding (the late Michael Morton), Karen Spalding, Catherine Fenwick (Scott Cooley), Thomas Spalding Jr. (Tammy), Clara Stokel Spalding, Fredrick Spalding, Patrick Spalding (Angel), Michael Spalding (Mary), John Spalding (Valerie), 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers held at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Joseph Cwik on October 4, 2024 at 10:000 a.m., at Our Lady’s Catholic Church – Medley’s Neck, 41410 Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow the Mass in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

The family kindly requests that if you feel so inclined, donations can be made in Rose’s honor to Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

