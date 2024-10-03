With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved James Norman Gunnell, III, also known to many as Bubby, Jimmy, or J Gunz of Huntingtown, MD as he was suddenly taken from us too soon on September 13, 2024. He was born on September 12, 1986, to James Norman Gunnell, Jr., and Bonnie Lee Gunnell of Huntingtown, MD.

Jimmy spent most of his life in Calvert County and attended Northern and Calvert High Schools before joining his mother to work at the family business for a few years. He later followed in his father’s footsteps and joined Local 602 Union to become a Steamfitter. He was very proud to be a union member, and he met many brothers and friends during his journey who nicknamed him Juicebox because of his high energy and performance on the job.

Jimmy grew up playing many sports, including basketball, football, and baseball. He also loved sneakers, Jordans, and the Dallas Cowboys, and he later shared that love with his nephew, Camryn, whom he called his son, twin, and mini-me. Jimmy loved working out and spent many days training in the gym, shooting hoops, and spending time with his family and friends. Those who knew Jimmy knew he lived by his motto ‘Family First’ and ‘If you want it, you have to work.’

Jimmy also loved being outdoors, spending time on the boat tubing, crabbing, and fishing, hunting with his father in the woods, or target shooting with his friends and family; he enjoyed everything outdoors, but he especially loved being with his family and those who were like family.

He is survived by and loved dearly by his parents, sister, Jamie Gunnell, nephew, Camryn Gunnell, and nieces, Jasmin Villars and Jayda Gunnell, all of Huntingtown, MD. As well as his Grandmothers, Margaret Gunnell and Beverly Ingraham, and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2024, for visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a funeral service at 1:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Immanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613, where Jimmy will be laid to rest next to his grandfather, James Norman Gunnell, Sr., who he adored and missed greatly. Immediately following, the family would like to invite those who loved and cared for James to join them at his repass at the Immanuel United Methodist Church located at 17400 Aquasco Road in Brandywine, MD 20613.

In the famous words of Jimmy, ‘Bang Bang.’

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Flowers are welcome or you can make a donation to Immanuel United Methodist Church in the name of James Norman Gunnell, III.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.