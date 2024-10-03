Jovan William Medley, 18,

On September 13, 2024, Jovan William Medley, at the tender age of 18, was called home, leaving behind a legacy of joy, warmth, and love that touched everyone who knew him. Born on September 30, 2005, in Leonardtown, Maryland, Jovan was the beloved son of Joseph W. Medley III and Taneea Scriber. Though his time with us was brief, his impact on those around him will forever be remembered.

Affectionately known as “Smiley,” Jovan had a gift for brightening any room with his infectious smile and uplifting spirit. He carried with him a natural warmth that made everyone feel welcome and loved. Jovan’s love for life extended to his passion for dogs, particularly his cherished bullies, whom he had begun to breed with pride and care. His six loyal companions brought him endless joy and were a testament to his compassionate and nurturing heart.

Jovan’s love for sports, especially basketball, was evident as he spent many years playing with St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks. His love for the game reflected his dedication, teamwork, and perseverance. But beyond the court, Jovan found the greatest happiness in spending time with his family, treasuring every moment of togetherness. His kindness, generosity, and love for family were central to who he was.

Jovan leaves behind a family who will forever cherish his memory. He is survived by his loving parents, Joseph and Taneea, his grandparents Joseph William Medley Jr., Beverly Baker, DeWayne Scriber, and Veronica Mills (DeSales), and his great-grandmothers Agnes Baker and Agnes Young. Jovan’s spirit lives on in the hearts of his siblings Damien Dove, Tevon Robinson, and Genyia Scriber, and his godmother Lashonda Clyburn.

Jovan was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers Joseph Baker Sr. and Joseph Young Sr., and his godfather Toby DeSales Clyburn. Though they have welcomed him into eternal peace, his presence will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those who love him.

As we remember Jovan, we celebrate a young life full of love, laughter, and an unwavering sense of joy. His memory will forever be a reminder of the beauty of a smile and the power of a kind heart. His family and friends will carry his legacy forward, forever grateful for the time they shared with him. Rest in peace, sweet Jovan, you will never be forgotten.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.