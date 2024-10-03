Richard Lee Berry, 82, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on September 27, 2024.

Richard, also known as Dickie, was born on June 14, 1942, to George and Alta Berry in Washington, DC.

He began a career in ironworking and fabrication. Many of the buildings in DC and Maryland still have the beautiful structures he worked on and installed. One of his favorite accomplishments were the railings and stairs created for the Basilica of the National Shrine.

On December 02, 1966, Richard married the love of his life, Catherine Berry. They had two children, Karen Riotto of Gaithersburg, MD, and Richard Berry Jr. (Ricky, son of Frances Berry).

Richard retired in 2008. He was a proud member of the American Legion in Hughesville, MD, and the Moose Lodge in White Plains, MD.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, beloved wife, son, two grandchildren Richard III and Aime Berry, and siblings Nina Graves, and Raymond Berry.

Richard is survived by his daughter Karen, siblings Sharon Moore of Hughesville, MD, Jack Berry of Mechanicsville, MD, David Berry who resides in VA, and grandchildren Avonlea Riotto, Anthony Lugo, Bradley Lugo, and great-grandchildren Hugh and Allie Lugo. Unknown status of granddaughter Ashlee Berry.

On Monday, October 7, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held the following day at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Cancer Institute or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.