Robert Francis “Bubba” Delawder of LaPlata, MD passed away on September 25, 2024.

He was born on January 31, 1942, in Washington, DC to the late Amos and Mary Delawder.

Robert was a sheet metal worker for Smart Local 100 until his retirement. He enjoyed playing golf and watching the Washington Nationals play ball.

He is survived by his sons; Robert Delawder, Jr and his wife Dawn Delawder of Florida and Keith Delawder, Sr. of Sumerduck, VA, grandchildren; Lydia Lane, Keith Lyle Delawder, Jr., Amanda Lynn Delawder, Charlotte Ann Delawder, and Austin Thomas Delawder and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Charlotte Delawder, his parents, and one brother, Gerald Lee Delawder.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday October 2, 2024 Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at 12:30 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.