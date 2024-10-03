Vaughn Irvin McCall, 87, passed away on September 29, 2024 in Charlotte Hall, MD. He was surrounded by his wife and family. He was the loving husband of Nettie MaDora McCall, cherished father to four children, five step children, and grandfather to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Born on October 16, 1936 in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the only son of the late Edwin McCall and Inez Epps McCall.

Vaughn was an Air Force Combat Veteran with over 20 years of service. His MOS was Eggress-ejection seat maintenance and training instructor. In addition to working logistics for the Presidential Helicopter, he also worked for numerous government agencies and sub-contractors. Most recently he worked as a foreign discover analyst with Tekla Research.

Along with his wife, Nettie, Vaughn is survived by his children, Vaughn McCall, Jr. (Becky), Vance I. McCall (Christine), Cash E. McCall (Diane), Shawn Patrick McCall (Christy), William Dooley (Cindy), Ronald Dooley (Kim), and Mark Dooley (Kellie).

Vaughn is preceded in death by his parents and two children, Nettie Ann Russell and Robert Dooley.

Family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 with a service being held at 3:00 p.m. followed by Air Force honors. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home of the Disabled American Veterans.

