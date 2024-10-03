It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Austin Stewart, who left us unexpectedly at the age of 46, on the evening of September 25, 2024 with his family by his side.

Jimmy was a family man and patriot, with a profound love and respect for his family and country. He is survived by his father Ken Stewart and mother Linda Stewart; his brother Joe (Kelly) and sister Jessica (Josh); his wife of 18 years Adair Mattingly Stewart; and their two sons Aidan and Owen, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jimmy was born during a blizzard at Washington Hospital Center on February 7, 1978. He remained a lifelong resident of Maryland, raised in Arnold and later West River, where he graduated from Southern Senior High School in 1996. After graduating, Jimmy moved to St. Mary’s County where he began his career, raised his family, and built his life.

Jimmy worked at Patuxent River Naval Air Station for over 20 years, recently serving as the Information Systems Security Manager (ISSM) for Tomahawk Weapons System and the E-2D

Airborne Command and Control Program. He also provided critical Cybersecurity and Information Assurance (IA) support for the CH-53K, C/MH-53E and E-2C/C-2 Hawkeye and Greyhound Program, as well as supported many competencies throughout his career.

Jimmy loved the outdoors. He loved being on the water, whether in a boat or lounging in a beach chair. He greatly enjoyed spending time helping his Dad on the farm. He took great pride in the dream home he and his family had designed and built and loved grilling outside, no matter the weather. He meticulously cared for his lawn and his home grown hot peppers. Each year, he looked forward to the annual Shenandoah canoe trip with his friends.

A devoted father, Jimmy enjoyed many activities with his two boys such as fishing and shooting, Boy Scouts, attending Redskins and baseball games, and taking regular family vacations to their favorite spots in Disney, Outer Banks, and Massanutten.

Jimmy was taken from us too soon and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. His departure leaves an unfillable void in our lives, but we find solace in knowing that his spirit and legacy lives on through his two beloved sons, family, and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with prayers held at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Keith Burney on October 5, 2024 at 10:000 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 49470 Portneys Overlook Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to Aidan and Owen’s educational savings accounts

through the following link below:

https://www.ugift529.com/home.html

Aidan: E4K-C37

Owen: X1L-427

The family has requested the visitation attendees may wear their favorite sports jersey or include their favorite team colors in their dress attire.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.