Our beloved mother and grandmother, Eleanor Russo (Nana), died on September 24, 2024, after an illness surrounded by her family.

She was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late Frederick John Fox and Mary Ruth (Schmidt) Fox.

Ellie/Nana was the heart of our home and family. She worked as Nurse/Nurse Practitioner for 40 years. Family and God were very important to her. She and her family loved being outdoors, reading, cruising or camping. She and her husband took many trips all over the world. She was very skilled at sewing and spent much of her time quilting, making blankets for her grandkids and great grandkids.

Ellie was a loving wife of 60 years, to Ralph Joseph Russo; along with three children, nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Scott Holmer at 10:00 a.m. The Graveside Service will be private.

Pallbearers will be John Chapman IV, Russell Murray, James Barnes, Jr., Douglas Urich, John Chapman III, and Ralph Thomas Russo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Second District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692 or Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.