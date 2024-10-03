Timothy “Timmy” Ricky Proctor, Sr., 64, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on September 16, 2024. Born on October 10, 1959, in Washington, D.C., Timmy was the son of the late James Alton Proctor, Sr. and Sylvia Catherine Proctor (Robinson).

Timmy was employed for over 34 years with Prince George’s County Public Works Department as a skilled Equipment Operator before his retirement. On May 26, 2018, he married his beloved wife, Lisa Ann Hall-Proctor, whom he affectionately referred to as “Baby.” Together they have celebrated over 6 wonderful years of marriage.

He had a passion for cars and enjoyed spending time working on them with his nephew, Speedy. He was an active member of the Bad Boyz Street Rod Club of Indian Head; He spent many weekends racing and working on cars. Timmy was deeply devoted to his family, always lending a helping hand to his friends, family and many others. His other hobbies included dancing, playing cards, and being surrounded by family and friends. His generosity and warm spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his beloved wife, Lisa, Timmy is survived by his children: Timothy, Jr., Steven (Sierra), Contessa (Corey), Tonya (Marcus), Amanda (Chris), and Nancy (Vince); his grandchildren: De’Quan, Corey, Jr., Kyisha, Janaire, Mu’lan, Nevaeh, Jeremiah, Aaliyah, Ryan, Vincent, Karley, Alice and Quinn; and his great-grandchildren, Zyla and Zarayah. He also leaves behind his siblings: William (Karen), Jeffrey (Debbie), Paul (Stephanie), Danny (Velma), Daniel; Marie, Lillian, Cynthia(Val), Betty and Christa; Sister in Law: Valerie; his godmother, Dolly; his mother-in-law, Barbara; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, James, Jr. and his wife, Rosa Lee; Thomas; and Lawrence, Sr and his wife (Pamela), brother-in-laws; Leonard and Kotrell; and his nephew, Damon, Sr.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. On Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. a Prayer Service will be celebrated at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory. A Graveside Service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 800 Woodward Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ernest Proctor, Tyrone Proctor, Gerard Bush,III, DeQuan Proctor, Corey King, Jr. and Gabriel Byrd. Honorary Pallbearers are Christopher Douglas and Joseph Proctor, Sr.

Condolences to the family may be at [email protected].

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall. MD.