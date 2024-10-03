Tyquan Samuel Wills, 25, of Lexington Park – A History of Criminal Activity in St. Mary’s County

Tyquan Samuel Wills, 25, of Lexington Park, has been involved in a series of criminal incidents since 2020, leading to multiple convictions and prison sentences. His offenses primarily include drug trafficking, firearms violations, and resisting arrest. Here is a detailed account of his criminal activities and the subsequent legal outcomes.

2020: October 7 Incident

On October 7, 2020, Tyquan Wills was arrested after an incident in Lexington Park, Maryland. Police were called to investigate a parked vehicle with suspicious activity. Wills exited the vehicle and fled on foot when confronted by officers. After a chase through nearby streets and woods, a civilian helped subdue him. Upon his arrest, officers found:

Cocaine , packaged for distribution.

, packaged for distribution. A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, later determined to have been stolen earlier that year from a local gun store​​.

Wills faced several charges, including:

Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime (CR §5-621)

(CR §5-621) Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (CR §5-602)

(CR §5-602) Second-Degree Assault (CR §3-203)

(CR §3-203) Resisting Arrest​​.

Sentencing for 2020 Case: On January 18, 2023, Wills was sentenced in this case. He received:

15 years for drug possession with intent to distribute, but all but 5 years were suspended.

for drug possession with intent to distribute, but were suspended. 3 years for the firearms charge​​.

2021: May 8 and June 4 Incidents

Wills’ criminal behavior continued in 2021 with two major incidents.

May 8, 2021: Assault and Firearm Incident

On May 8, 2021, Wills was involved in a violent altercation in which he allegedly used a firearm to assault another person. The charges included first- and second-degree assault and firearm use during a felony​​.

June 4, 2021: Drug Trafficking and High-Speed Chase

In this incident, Wills was caught in possession of crack cocaine and cocaine, both packaged for distribution. Additionally, Wills engaged police in a high-speed chase, fleeing the scene in a vehicle and later on foot. The charges included:

Drug Trafficking (CR §5-621)

(CR §5-621) Firearms Violations (CR §4-203)

(CR §4-203) Resisting Arrest

Assault on Law Enforcement​.

In September 2022, Wills pleaded guilty to charges of firearm/drug trafficking and resisting arrest, resulting in a sentence of 5 years, with 5 additional years suspended​​.

2024: October 2 Incident

Most recently, on October 2, 2024, Wills was arrested again after a dramatic high-speed chase. Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spotted him driving a vehicle with a suspect wanted for attempted murder. When police attempted to pull Wills over, he fled, crashing into another car and continuing at high speeds through St. Mary’s County.

After the chase, Wills crashed into a residential yard, damaging the property, and fled on foot. Upon his arrest, officers found him with:

Crack cocaine and powder cocaine , packaged for distribution.

and , packaged for distribution. Drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale​​.

Charges for 2024 Incident:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Reckless Driving and Eluding Police

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Arrest​​.

Sentencing Overview

Wills has faced multiple convictions over the past few years, resulting in significant prison time:

2020 Case : 15 years for drug trafficking, suspended after 5 years , plus 3 years for firearm-related offenses​​​.

: for drug trafficking, suspended after , plus for firearm-related offenses​​​. 2021 Case : 5 years for drug trafficking and resisting arrest, with an additional 5 years of probation ​​.

: for drug trafficking and resisting arrest, with an additional ​​. 2024 Incident: Charges are pending as of October 2024, but Wills is facing serious penalties due to his repeat offenses and the nature of his crimes​​.

Wills remains incarcerated, awaiting further court proceedings related to his October 2024 charges.

