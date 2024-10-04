All Arrests and Criminal Summons Issued in St. Mary’s County 9/24/2024 to 10/3/2024

On August 4, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office discontinued providing the citizens of Southern Maryland and media with its weekly “Notable Arrests/DUIs/Summonses/Warrants” list.

We at SMNEWSNET.COM find this decision deeply disappointing. In an era when transparency should be the cornerstone of all law enforcement agencies, taking steps backward in sharing public information undermines trust. Citizens deserve to know what is happening in their communities, and keeping this kind of information readily accessible is crucial to fostering accountability. Unfortunately, the Sheriff’s Office never addressed this decision before or after implementing it, leaving the community without answers.

Starting today, SMNEWSNET.COM will step up to fill this gap. We believe it’s our responsibility to ensure you stay informed. That’s why we’re introducing a comprehensive weekly list of all arrests and criminal summonses issued in St. Mary’s County, including those made by both the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Our commitment to transparency remains steadfast, and we will continue to provide the information that matters most to our readers. We will also continue to publish the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Weekly Press Release that they provide to the media and public.

September 24, 2024

Richard L. Hulce, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Brandon Barker, of Callaway, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with perjury/affidavit required by law and perjury/affidavit required by government.

Jayden X. Mason, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with attempted theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000, possession of burglary tools – motor vehicle, rogue and vagabond, possession of CDS not cannabis, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

September 25, 2024

Stuart Lewis, Jr., of Sparrows Point, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Kevin Jerry Green, Jr., of Bryantown, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.

Marlon Dewayne Stewart, of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Meydi Alvarenga, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with distribution of an intimate/sexual image.

September 26, 2024

Charles E. Danford, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Duron Matthew Chase, of California, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with possession of CDS not cannabis and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Karim Martinez Bouarfa, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with fraud identity theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.

Chanel Amber Mynch, of California, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft scheme: $100 to under $1,500 and seven counts of theft less than $100.

Rudy Hamilton, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with distribution of an intimate/sexual image.

Davonn L. Atkins, of Loveville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with a loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, and handgun in vehicle.

Tiaiara Ball, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with issuing a bad check with insufficient funds valued at $1,500 to under $25,000.

Wayne Anderson Hooper, of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with trespassing on private property.

September 27, 2024

Ashley Renee Harvey, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with two counts of theft: $100 to under $1,500 and two counts of trespassing on private property.

Omar Tobias Winchester, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with possession of CDS not cannabis and two counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Ashley Nicole Barber, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with theft less than $100 and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Shannon Johanna Dement, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Samuel William Vargo, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with a handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, and loaded handgun on person.

September 28, 2024

Devin Eric Webb, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with three counts of malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

Sabrina Lynn Mawson, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Sadiyah Mone Vaughan, of Great Mills, Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault – second degree and child abuse: second degree – custodial.

Pamela Smith-Pacobit, of California, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree.

September 29, 2024

Jodie Marie Kelley, of Great Mills, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Demetrius Puifory, of no fixed address, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree on a Department of Corrections employee and affray.

Shadeed Gregory Graham, Jr., of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree on a Department of Corrections employee, affray, and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

Devin Eric Webb, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with burglary – second degree general, burglary – fourth degree store, theft: $100 to under $1,500, and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

Devin Eric Webb, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle unlawful taking and theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.

September 30, 2024

Richard Kelley, of Great Mills, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Sergio D. Flores-Trujillo, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with burglary – first degree, burglary – fourth degree theft, theft: $100 to under $1,500, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

James Phillip Nelson, of Hollywood, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.

Sergio D. Flores-Trujillo, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with seven counts of theft: $100 to under $1,500, burglary – first degree, burglary – second degree general, burglary – third degree, burglary – fourth degree dwelling, burglary – fourth degree store, and burglary – fourth degree theft.

October 1, 2024

Arlon Charles Menchion, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Rayesha Sydnor, of Great Mills, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Demetrius Puifory, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession of contraband in a place of confinement and possession/receipt of a weapon while confined/detained.

Donald Leo Parks, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with harassment: a course of conduct and telephone misuse: repeated calls.

Kevin Ademar Coto-Godoy, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with failure to notify of change under sex offender registry.

Ronald Paul Reaume, Sr., of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Samantha Lynn Jenkins, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS not cannabis and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Devin Eric Webb, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with escape – first degree, attempted escape – first degree, escape – second degree, and attempted escape – second degree.

Jerrell J. Hillian, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree, two counts of assault – second degree, firearm use in a felony violent crime, and reckless endangerment.

October 2, 2024

Tyquan S. Wills, from Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute, possession of CDS not cannabis, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

October 3, 2024

Jorge A. Suarez-Cerquera, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with indecent exposure.

Patricia Thomas, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree and assault – second degree.

Ciera Green, of Callaway, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.