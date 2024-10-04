All Arrests and Criminal Summons Issued in Charles County 9/27/2024 to 10/3/2024

Each week, SMNEWSNET.COM will provide a list of all arrests and criminal summonses issued in Charles County. In the spirit of transparency, we are committed to keeping our community informed about local law enforcement activities. This list includes arrests made by both the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, providing a comprehensive look at the incidents impacting our community.

September 27, 2024

Andrew Brewer, of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with motor vehicle/unlawful taking.

Keanu Destine Grissett, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – first degree and assault – second degree.

Michael Thomas Pulanco, of Indian Head, Maryland, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice – Virginia.

Isaiah Richard McGee, of Bel Alton, Maryland, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammunition, firearm possession – crime of violence or felon conviction, and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Terrence Marquis Cooks, of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.

September 28, 2024

Alejandro Tomas Bermudez, of Washington, D.C., was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – first degree, assault – second degree, and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

Jeri Lynn Hicks, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.

Michael David Turriff, of Pomfret, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, two counts of theft: $100 to under $1,500, two counts of theft less than $100, and theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000.

David Andrew Wathen, of La Plata, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

September 29, 2024

Auriah Nicole Queen, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Eric Baken, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Taroya Baken, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

September 30, 2024

Quiana Tyese Gardner, of District Heights, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Gerson J Unguia Velasquez, of Pomfret, Maryland, was arrested and charged with possession and use of false government identification documents.

Jordan Darrell Prunty, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault – second degree.

Dewayne Lamont Watson, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Ronald Davis, of Aquasco, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with motor vehicle/unlawful taking and vehicle/rented: failure to return.

October 1, 2024

Latika Gray, of Indian Head, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – first degree and assault – second degree.

Kayla Destini-Shirell Wilkins, of White Plains, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with malicious destruction of property valued over $1,000.

Brandon Charles Campbell, of White Plains, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree and malicious destruction of property valued over $1,000.

Cara Melissa Lyall, of Bel Alton, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with eight counts of theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Kiara Briana Williams, of Indian Head, Maryland, was arrested and charged with trespass: private property.

Alexus Monique Butler, of Welcome, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

J’Tura Humelia-Cabrera Reid, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Donald David Lipford, of Bowie, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

October 2, 2024

Tommy Whack, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice – District of Columbia.

Michael Shawn Logan, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree against law enforcement/probation/parole/fire/EMS, assault – second degree, and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

Lyssa Rae Alvey, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Michael Donnell Davis, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Michael David Turriff, of Pomfret, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.

Nicole Alecia Chambers, of Bryans Road, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100 and opening letters without permission.

Auriahn Queen, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Leisha Nichole Greer, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was issued a criminal citation and charged with distributing tobacco products to a person under 21.

October 3, 2024

Demetrius Lavale Brandon, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) – narcotic, possession of narcotics production equipment, possession of CDS not cannabis, and possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

Tyriek Lamont Courtney, of White Plains, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree and malicious destruction of property valued over $1,000.

Shannon Bradfield, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.