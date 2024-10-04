Police in Charles County Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash That Killed 64-Year-Old Bel Alton

On October 4, 2024, at 12:17 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chapel Point Road and Brooks Farm Road in La Plata.

Upon arrival, officers and EMS discovered a Chevy Tahoe that had veered off the road, struck a tree, and come to rest back on the roadway. The driver, identified as 64-year-old Xavier Anthony Lenard Robinson of Bel Alton, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact PFC Fenlon at 301-609-6227.

The investigation remains ongoing.

