Maryland State Police Participating In National Drug Take Back Day 2024

The Maryland State Police are participating in the 27th National Drug Take Back Day as part of the ongoing fight against opioid addiction.

Police urge people to drop off unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, at any of the 23 state police barracks—no questions asked. All Maryland State Police barracks are equipped with secure drug collection boxes that are accessible year-round, 24/7.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement agencies nationwide. The biannual program provides an opportunity for individuals to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs while raising awareness about medication misuse.

During the last take back in April, the DEA collected more than 10,500 pounds of unwanted drugs from nearly 93 collection sites in Maryland. This included more than 2,000 pounds from the Maryland State Police.

Top Barrack Totals for April (in pounds):

Centreville Barrack – 695

Frederick Barrack – 376

Glen Burnie Barrack – 188

Leonardtown Barrack – 101

Rockville Barrack – 80

Since 2014, the Maryland State Police have successfully removed nearly 31,000 pounds of prescription drugs through the initiative. The largest single collection was 2,669 pounds in 2017. For more information about Maryland’s overdose response, please visit the Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response at https://stopoverdose.maryland.gov.