Shine a Light to Support Veterans with Operation Green Light 2024

Calvert County invites all residents and businesses to show support for military veterans during the week of Nov. 4-11, 2024. Join us in lighting buildings and homes in green to raise awareness and express our profound thanks for the sacrifice and service of our veterans.

Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative spearheaded by the National Association of Counties, unites counties across the country to support those who have bravely served in the armed forces.

This campaign serves as a powerful platform to increase awareness about the unique challenges faced by veterans and the wealth of resources available to them.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing at least one light bulb in their home or building to a vibrant green. This can be as simple as replacing an exterior or interior light that neighbors and passersby see. By shining a green light, we send a clear message to our veterans that they are not only seen but also deeply appreciated and supported.

To assist residents in showing their appreciation, the Veterans Affairs Commission (VAC) will be distributing green lightbulbs at the Calvert County Fair located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick, from Sept. 26-29, 2024.

For more information on resources for Calvert County veterans visit the VAC webpage at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VAC and follow the Community Resources Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCommunityResources.

