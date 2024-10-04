No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Parked Vehicles and Bollywood Masala Restaurant in California

On Friday, October 4, 2024, at approximately 1:25 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Bollywood Masala restaurant located at 23418 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a white BMW SUV struck two parked vehicles, a red Mercedes-Benz SUV and a black Dodge SUV. The collision resulted in the Mercedes being pushed into the building causing damage.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the operator of the BMW, and two occupants of the Dodge Durango. All subjects denied injuries and no transports were made.

A county building inspector responded to evaluated the structural damage.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

