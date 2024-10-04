Governor Moore Announces Debt Cancellation for Mandatory, Parole and Administrative Release Supervision and Drug Testing Fees

Governor Wes Moore today announced that the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services will cancel the debt for outstanding mandatory, parole, and administrative release supervision fees and drug testing fees for individuals who are currently under the supervision of the agency’s Division of Parole and Probation.

The action will relieve administrative debt for 6,715 parole, mandatory, and administrative cases, totalling more than $13 million.

“Marylanders who serve their time deserve a second chance without bearing the financial burden of recurring administrative fees,” said Gov. Moore. “Leave no one behind is not just a talking point for us, it’s a governing philosophy. This action will create paths to work, wages, and wealth for Marylanders; grow our economy; and build a state that is more equitable and just.”



The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Division of Parole and Probation collects supervision fees from individuals who are under mandatory release, parole, administrative release, or under probation supervision when ordered by the court. The supervision fee is currently $50 per month for individuals who were placed on supervision on or after June 1, 2011, and $40 per month for individuals who were placed on supervision before June 1, 2011.

House Bill 0531, which took effect October 1, repealed the Maryland Parole Commission’s authority to assess supervision fees against an individual under supervision. The legislation also repealed the commission’s authorization to require an individual who is on parole, mandatory, or administrative release supervision to pay for drug and alcohol testing fees under some circumstances.

“Even the most motivated people coming home from prison have trouble getting a job, whether because of the scarlet letter of their criminal record, struggles with substance abuse or just managing that difficult transition to life back in the real world. By waiving supervision fees, which disproportionately impact low-income communities and people of color, Governor Moore and the General Assembly are easing financial burdens on Marylanders trying to get their lives back on track,” said Attorney General Anthony G. Brown. “These changes will also lower the risk of recidivism and help advance our shared goal of eliminating mass incarceration.”

The total amount of supervision and testing fees ordered is $14,338,345.23. From the total, $998,455.23 has been collected by the Division of Parole and Probation. The balance of $13,360,087.56 in supervision and testing fees is subject to the department’s debt cancellation action.

“The decision to waive parole and drug testing fees aligns with Governor Moore’s vision for a more supportive reintegration process,” said Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Carolyn Scruggs. “This decision eases financial burden, promotes successful reintegration, and will ultimately help reduce recidivism among returning citizens.”

Fee reductions apply only to current parolees who are under active supervision and does not include individuals who are no longer under supervision or cases that have already been referred to the Department of Budget and Management’s Central Collection Unit.

“I commend the administration for taking this important step in removing an unnecessary barrier to reentry,” said Del. Elizabeth M. Embry. “Waiving these fees allows people to focus on providing for themselves and for their families as they reintegrate back into the community.”