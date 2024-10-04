Town of Leonardtown Bruderfest Brewers and Antique Tractor Parades This Weekend!

This weekend (October 5th & October 6th), Leonardtown is hosting two parades in Town. Please be aware of spectators and increased traffic delays in Town.

On Saturday, October 5th – Bruderfest Brewers Parade hosted by Brudergarten Beer Garden at Shepherd’s Old Field Market – Parade Time: 11 am – 12 pm

There is no parking in Leonardtown Square on Washington Street on the side of Ye Olde Towne Café, The Rex, Heavenly Presents, etc… (See Map) from 9 am – 12 pm.

The parade starts promptly at 11 am and during this time, traffic will be halted at Washington St. @ Courthouse Dr. down to Washington St. @ Shadrick St. The parade travels on the opposite side of traffic, allowing for traffic heading toward Route 5 to remain open (once the parade has turned onto Washington St.). Side streets off Washington will be closed during the parade and will be opened after the parade.

Sunday, October 6th – Antique Tractor Parade hosted by Southern Maryland Antique Power Association – Parade Time: 1 pm – 3 pm

There is no parking in Leonardtown Square on Washington St. from Courthouse Dr. to Shadrick St. from 11 am – 3 pm.

The parade starts promptly at 1 pm with the antique tractors traveling from Leonardtown Elementary School. Vehicular traffic traveling on Lawrence Ave. toward Route 5 will be halted as tractors start their route. Vehicular traffic traveling on Lawrence Ave. from Route 5 will be directed to turn left onto Church St.

Traffic coming into Town from Route 5 will be diverted left to turn on Fenwick St. to bypass the Square. The Square will be reopened after the parade is over and the spectators have cleared the streets at approximately 3 pm.

For any questions about the road closures or traffic control plan, please reach out to Aris Nazarova at 301-475-9791 or email [email protected]

