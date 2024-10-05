Woman with Suspended Nursing License Faces Theft of Drugs Charges at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

Stephanie Ann Murphy, 45, of Temple Hills, has been charged with theft of medication from the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, according to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County District Court. The alleged theft took place on March 17, 2024, and involves less than $100 worth of stolen medication.

Murphy, a former registered nurse, is accused of stealing 21 tablets of Tramadol HCL, a controlled substance used for pain relief. She faces a charge of theft less than $100 under Maryland Criminal Code CR 7-104. According to investigators, Murphy was identified in security footage from the Veterans Home.

The incident came to light after a request for a medication refill raised concerns. On March 17, 2024, a Nurse contacted the Assistant Director of Nursing at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, requesting a refill for a resident’s prescription. However, they found the request suspicious since the resident’s medication had already been refilled on March 12, 2024.

the Assistant Director initiated an internal investigation, which included a review of security footage. The footage showed Murphy, who was working under the alias “Sandra Ann Martinez,” beginning her shift at approximately 11:22 p.m. on March 17 with three blister packs of medication. By the end of her shift at around 7:19 a.m. the next morning, she was seen with only two blister packs. An interview with the nursing staff confirmed the theft.

Authorities identified Murphy as the individual in the footage after comparing her driver’s license photo to the surveillance video. Further investigation revealed that Murphy has suspended nursing licenses in multiple states, including Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. According to court documents, her nursing license had been suspended in Maryland before this incident due to previous allegations of narcotics misuse and theft.

Murphy was charged with theft less than $100 on August 26, 2024, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Investigators noted that Murphy had been working under a false name in multiple jurisdictions despite her suspended license, raising concerns about public health and safety.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, and Murphy is expected to appear in court following her arrest.

