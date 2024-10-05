Barbara Ann Haynes Guy, 77, of Huntingtown, passed away September 20, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. Born on January 11, 1947, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Thelma (Lewis) and Jack Edward Haynes. Barbara grew up in Bladensburg, where she graduated from Bladensburg High School, class of 1964. She married James Michael Guy on October 11, 1969, and together they made their home in Dallas, Texas, where James had been stationed. Barbara found her first passion in early education and worked as a third-grade teacher for several years before she began her long and successful career in computer programming for the Federal government. James’ reassignment to Joint Base Andrews brought them to Calvert County in 1984, and Barbara continued her work as a section chief in Washington, D.C. In her free time, she loved reading, watching football, and collecting Longaberger baskets.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 55 years, James Michael Guy, their son Michael John Guy and his wife Laura, and three granddaughters, Kellsie, Catherine, and Landry, all of Huntingtown, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Thelma Haynes.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 12:00 P.M. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD 20736.